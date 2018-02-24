1 Virginia Holds Pittsburgh to 37 Points, Wins by 29

The No. 1 ranked University of Virginia basketball team (26-2) held Pittsburgh to just 37 points, including just seven points in the first half, winning at Pittsburgh 66-37.

Virginia improves to 15-1 in the ACC and clinches the conference regular season championship outright.

De'Andre Hunter led Virginia with 14 points off the bench. Ty Jerome had 13 points and Nigel Johnson added 12 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers held Pittsburgh to just 23.9 percent shooting.

Virginia shot 51 percent including 50 percent from three-point range hitting 8-of-16 shots.

Virginia improves to 8-0 this season in ACC road games and with a win on Thursday at Louisville can become the first team to ever go a perfect 9-0 on the road in the ACC in a season.

Team Notes

• Virginia improved to 26-2 and 15-1 ACC

• UVA clinched its fourth outright ACC title (3rd under head coach Tony Bennett & 8th overall league title)

• UVA won its school-record ninth consecutive ACC road contest (8-0 in 2017-18)

• UVA is 23-3 all-time in the 13 weeks as the top-ranked team

• UVA has a three-game winning streak vs. Pitt and is 14-4 all-time against the Panthers

• UVA has won nine or more road games for the fourth time in school history

• UVA held its third opponent under 40 points (Wisconsin and Clemson) and is 21-0 under Bennett when holding foes under 40

• UVA improved to 12-0 when holding its opponent to fewer than 50 points

• UVA is an ACC-leading 34-19 (.642) on the road over the past six seasons

• Virginia limited its 27th opponent to less than 50 percent shooting (Pitt – 23.9%)

• UVA has held 22 opponents to 60 points or less

• Pitt started the game 0 of 10 from the floor, before making its first field goal at the 10-minute mark of the first half

• Pitt shot 1 of 22 from the field (4.5%) in the first half

• Pitt’s one first-half field goal tied the NCAA record for fewest made field goals in a half in the shot clock era (Harvard vs. Virginia on Dec. 21, 2014 & Savannah State vs. Kansas State on Jan. 7, 2008)

• The seven points scored by Pitt in the first half marked the lowest UVA has allowed in a half in the shot clock era (since 1986)

Player Notes

• De’Andre Hunter had his first career double-double with 14 points and career-high 10 rebounds

• Ty Jerome (13 points) reached double figures for the 13th time this season

• Kyle Guy extended his made 3-pointer streak to 28 games, marking the third longest streak in UVA history

• Nigel Johnson had 12 points off the bench, most since a season-high 22 vs. Davidson (12/16/17