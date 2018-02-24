Hope Team in Staunton Hosts Conference to Prevent Human Trafficking

Churches in the Shenandoah Valley are joining the fight against human trafficking.

First Baptist Church in Staunton hosted a conference February 24 and invited members of other congregations in the area. The speakers addressed the best ways to recognize and respond to human trafficking and mental health issues.

The Hope Team, who led the conference, says mental illness and human trafficking are huge issues impacting Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

“This is a form of enslavement, slavery, modern day slavery in our country,” said Pat Wright, Hope Team human trafficking prevention advisor.

“It affects at least one in five people on average, you’re not going to escape not knowing someone who’s dealing with mental illness,” said Sarah White, hope team mental health advisor

Speakers advised parents to keep a watchful eye over their children’s' phone habits to try to spot contact with traffickers before it’s too late.

"It’s not just in Indonesia, underage people being sold on the street, poor families, and for people to be aware that your own child could be involved,” said Wright.

Hope Team members say if parents or teenagers suspect they have been contacted by a trafficker, call the police.

They say that can help police track down traffickers within a few days.