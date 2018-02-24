Albemarle County Hosts Job Fair to Attract New School Bus Drivers

Albemarle County hosted a job fair on February 24, in hopes of filling 10-15 vacant school bus driver positions.

At the fair, potential applicants were able to learn more about the available positions.

Jim Foley, the director of transportation in Albemarle County, says the school system has had a full roster of bus drivers for only about one month in the past eight years.

Foley adds that the shortage of bus drivers is statewide issue.

“We are a little bit short of drivers and it’s important because if you have a consistent driver on the bus then the students get to know the driver and the ride goes a lot smoother,” said Foley.

The openings are part-time positions with full-time benefits and a starting salary of $12.47 per hour.

The school system will offer full training to drivers who have no experience, including CDL training.