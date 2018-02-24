History-Making Victory for Western Albemarle Wrestling Program

Jake Jackson is the first Western Albemarle wrestler to ever win a state championship.

"(Winning the title is) pretty amazing, and even better because it's the first one in Western history," says Jackson.

The journey to the championship was a long one for the Warrior senior.

WAHS head coach Adam Mulcahy says, "He was a four-year starter for us, but as a freshman, he had never wrestled before. First year wrestling. First time he'd been on a mat."

"Coach Mulcahy got me to come out in his science class, and that's where it all started," adds Jackson.

Freshman year is also where it almost all ended.

Jackson says, "I broke my arm in my conference championship round."

"It was a nasty break," adds Mulcahy. "He broke both bones in his arm, and honestly, at that point, and rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital, and I didn't know if her was going to come back out. I didn't know if mom was going to let him come back out, but he did, and really, that next year, he still struggled a little bit, but he learned how to wrestle."

Jackson made it to regionals as a sophomore, and finished 5th in the state as a junior.

He advanced through the Class-3 heavyweight bracket as a three-seed his senior season, and beat Fort Defiance's Tyler Michael 5-2 in the final.

"I had lost to him four times in the past," says Jackson. "It felt really good to beat him in the most important match."

Mulcahy says, "That was the best moment of them all, watching his team run up to cheer with him, and give him a big bear hug, and see how happy they were for him. Not just for the program, but for a kid that worked and earned. The kids were all smiles. They were so happy to see him win."

Jake Jackson won over one-hundred matches in his career with the Warriors.