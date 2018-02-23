Man Wanted in Connection to Shooting in Staunton

City of Staunton Police Press Release:

On February 23, 2018 at approximately 1:30pm, Staunton Police responded to the 100-block of S. Sheetz St for a report of a gunshot.

Melanie Wade, 37, of Staunton was transported to Augusta Health for medical treatment.

Further investigation determined that Orion Jeffrey Painter fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement.

A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Painter is considered armed and dangerous; please contact the Staunton Police Department if you have information regarding his whereabouts.

Painter may be operating a Silver Jeep Cherokee bearing VA registration VNT-8427. Painter is a 22 year old white male and is approximately 6’00 and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017