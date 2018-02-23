Charlottesville Clergy Announces Support for Stricter Gun Laws

Spiritual leaders in Charlottesville are announcing support for stricter gun laws, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Their message to lawmakers is to do more to protect life, especially the lives of children.

Members of the clergy say they're praying for everyone affected by the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but they are also promising action to end to gun violence.

They will be advocating against laws that seek to increase the presence of guns in society, especially in public places like schools and churches.

They also vow to include prevention of gun violence in regular services and prayers.

"Faith leaders have already preached from the pulpit and will continue to do so. They'll call on their parishioners to reach out to elected officials, to take actions as they see fit. But our common sympathy, our common understanding is that things do need to change because we keep losing lives, large numbers of lives, children,” said Rabia Povich, Charlottesville clergy Collective.

The clergy plans to continue to support those who have been affected by gun violence.

Members say they will use their time and finances to create a community in which all people feel safe.

Some members will be attending the "march for our lives" in Washington, D.C. To show support for the students of parkland as they call for school safety and gun control.

They also hope to coordinate a march in Charlottesville.