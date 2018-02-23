Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Sam Brunelle and the Monroe girls lose their first game of the season Sam Brunelle and the Monroe girls lose their first game of the season
R.E. Lee senior Jarvis Vaughn R.E. Lee senior Jarvis Vaughn

BOYS BASKETBALL
5D Region Semifinals
Albemarle 55, Brooke Point 42

3C Region Championship
Western Albemarle 58, Spotswood 45

4B Region Semifinals
Huguenot 70, Louisa County 55

2B Region Semifinals
R.E. Lee 85, Stuarts Draft 66

Prep League Tournament Semifinals
Collegiate 51, Woodberry Forest 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL
3B Region Championship
Culpeper 48, William Monroe 46