Greene County Man Arrested after a Series of Burglaries

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department arrested 28 year-old Steven Tyler Miller of Ruckersville on two felony counts of Breaking and Entering, one felony count of Grand Larceny, one misdemeanor count of Petit Larceny, two misdemeanor counts of Destruction of Property, and one misdemeanor count of Injury to Church Property.

These arrests stem from two separate burglaries that were reported earlier this month. On February 10, 2018, it was reported that a church located in the 2700 Block of Stony Point Rd had been burglarized.

On February 18, 2018 it was reported that a church in the 1100 Block of Crozet Ave had been burglarized. At the time of his arrest, Steven Miller was out on bond on a previous Grand Larceny arrest from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Miller is being held without bond on these new charges. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to these crimes should contact Crime Stoppers (434-977-4000).