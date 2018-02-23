Officer Recruitment Down 50% in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Police departments in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are in need of new police officers.

New applicants for officers are scarce following violent events from the summer of 2017, but the departments are determined to change that.

Charlottesville Police Department says it typically sees close to 300 applicants this time each year. This year, they are seeing a little over 150. Albemarle County says its recruitment status is down also down around 50%.

Lieutenant Todd Hopwood, with the Albemarle County Police Department, says the numbers are not terrible, but that low officer recruitment is a national issue that has made its way to central Virginia.

"Since 2013, the numbers I have shown that we're down about 50 percent which is not as bad as some of the national numbers I’ve seen from 90 to 70 percent down,” said Hopwood.

The Charlottesville and Albemarle county police departments are pushing more recruitment efforts this year.

Those include job fairs, "Coffee with a Cop," and grants that encourage more women and minorities to join.

Charlottesville is taking applicants for its training session in July.

Albemarle County has an upcoming deadline for applications on March 25.