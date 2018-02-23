Crozet Man Arrested on Marijuana, Meth, LSD, and Cocaine Charges

Photo of the drugs seized in the arrest

Albemarle County Police Department News Release:

On February 23, 2018, members of the Albemarle County Police Department responded to the 6700 block of Jarmans Gap Road, Crozet for a reported narcotics violation.

Once on location officers seized 28 pounds of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, LSD, Powder and Crack Cocaine, and THC extracts to include oils and butter.

Scott Allen Melton, of Crozet, has been charged with five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II Narcotic, and Possession with the Intent Sell or Distribute Marijuana in excess of five pounds.

Melton is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Captain Darrell R. Byers

Blue Ridge District Commander