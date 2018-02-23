Residents in Healthcare Facility Participate in Olympic Games

People at an Albemarle County care home are competing for the gold, silver, and bronze in a special, modified Olympic Games.

Amateur athletes at The Pointe Health and Rehab Center competed in multiple types of races, the javelin toss, and a number of other events.

The main goal of the day was to have the residents engage in physical activity.

“A lot of our residents grew up watching the Olympics and you know it's a good way to engage physical activity and movement so we brought a piece of the Olympics back home to where they live,” said Rachael Boston, director of therapy at The Pointe.

The person with the best score in each event was rewarded with a prize.