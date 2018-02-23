Mineral Man To Serve 14.5 Years Following Attempted Rape Conviction

Louisa County News Release:

Louisa – Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty E. McGuire announced that James J. Johnson, 57, of Mineral, was sentenced to an active period of incarceration of 14 years and six months on charges of attempted rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, driving while a habitual offender, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Detective Chuck Love charged Johnson in April 2017 after he broke into a Mineral woman’s home in the middle of the night and attempted to sexually assault her repeatedly over the course of several hours. The victim finally was able to retrieve her cell phone and call 911. Later that same day Johnson was pulled over by Corporal Bobby Hughes, of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, and charged with the driving offenses.

Speaking on the sentence McGuire said “Mr. Johnson will have a long time to think about the harm he caused the victim. We are appreciative of the hard work of Detective Chuck Love and Corporal Bobby Hughes of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for their diligence and dedication in handling these serious cases.”

Adam J. Ward, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, who prosecuted the case, said “Justice was served today. While we cannot change what has happened, we hope this result brings closure to the victim. The Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office takes these matters very seriously. Mr. Johnson’s sentence sends a message that if you attempt to prey on the citizens of Louisa County you will pay a severe price.”

Johnson received sentences of 10 years on the Attempted Rape, 20 years with 17 years suspended on the Burglary, five years with four years suspended on the Driving while a Habitual Offender, and six months to serve on the DUI. Thus, the total sentence was 35 years and six months with all but 14 years and six months suspended.