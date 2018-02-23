Number of CAT Riders are Down in Charlottesville

Charlottesville Area Transit says people are opting to drive instead of utilizing public transportation.

Rider numbers are down by 15% according to a recent study done by CAT.

City transit speculates it is due to a stable economy and lower gas prices compared to recent years.

The city transit director says this cycle has played out several times of the past 25 years.

"The economy is better. There are more people in the work force. They are willing to drive to work rather than take time to ride a bus and ridership is falling,” John Jones, city transit director.

Charlottesville is developing a new transit plan for the next six years which will change many of the routes.

City transit managers are hoping that will boost the numbers of bus riders across the city and county.