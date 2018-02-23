Blue Ridge Community College Hosts Economic Forum

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is welcoming a new airline soon, and Friday it was center of attention at Blue Ridge Community College. The Shenandoah Valley Partnership and others hosted an economic forum to talk about the new opportunities it presents.

Daily United express jet service is coming in April, which will create a direct link to Chicago’s O’Hare and Dulles International Airport.

Organizers say companies looking to expand need to know these flights are there to help.

"Being able to come into a region like ours that already has a strong transportation network with 81, 64, railroads, all of that infrastructure is already there. Air is such a critical component that also adds to them being able to make a strong case for building and growing a company here," Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Carrie Chenery.

The United express service begins April 3. Tickets are available for purchase now.