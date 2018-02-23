Charlottesville-based Entrepreneurs Awarded $10K Grant

A pair of Charlottesville entrepreneurs just won $10,000 from Dominion Energy to help their budding business.

The duo's winning business aims to provide all homes with the means of quickly and efficiently growing their own produce.

Babylon Micro-Farms, based out of the University of Virginia's startup i-Lab, plans to put the funds toward bringing a product to peoples' homes within the next year.

“It’s something that's going to change the way that we grow food,” said Babylon Micro Farms CEO Alexander Olesen.

Olesen recently graduated from UVA, and Graham Smith is still a student there. Their startup uses hydroponics, growing plants in water to make growing crops at home simple.

“You dissolve the nutrients in the water. It uses up to 95 percent less water than growing crops outdoors, no GMOs, no pesticides, plus plants grow twice as quickly,” said Olesen.

Babylon Micro-Farms provides everything needed to grow produce inside your own home.

“What we’re doing is bringing that down into a small manageable appliance that could be run by a single person, and designing refill pods that would enable the system to function literally like a Keurig,” Olesen explained.

The duo aims to reach all families with their products: “Sort of the idea was, ‘why couldn’t you have a food machine in someone’s house? And we’re slowly getting there,” Olesen said.

And relatively quickly, too: “For the next year or so we really want to just hunker down and get our tech to exactly where we want it to be. We’re sort of still working out bugs and stuff, we just want it to be where at the end of this year we can actually ship it out,” said Babylon Micro Farms CTO Smith.

Eventually the pair aims to tackle global hunger issues by providing a wide-variety of products.

“Cheaper systems that we can ship out and have, you know, poverty-stricken areas of food deserts able to grow their own food,” Smith said.

Olesen and Smith are currently in a fundraising round, and will use that money plus the $10,000 from Dominion to develop a new version of that product that they hope to make available for sale within the next year.