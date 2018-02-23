Richmond Man Charged in Connection to Justice Park Incident

A Richmond man who is accused of removing the tarps covering controversial statues in downtown Charlottesville is facing another charge.

Christopher James Wayne, 34, is charged with trespassing.

The Charlottesville Police Department says officers conducting additional patrols around Emancipation and Justice parks Thursday, February 22, spotted Wayne inside the orange barrier surrounding the statue of Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson. He as held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail before receiving a secured bond later Friday morning.

Wayne was already barred from the parks and charged with trespassing and vandalism stemming from two previous tarp removals earlier this month.

02/23/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

Last night at approximately 11 p.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were conducting extra patrol in the area of Justice Park and observed a male subject behind the orange barrier that surrounds the Jackson statue.

Officers approached the male, detained him and identified him as Christopher James Wayne (W/M; 34 years of age; resident of Richmond, Va.)

Wayne was taken in to custody, brought before the magistrate and a warrant was obtained for Trespassing (Va. Code 18.2-119). Wayne was held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail before receiving a secured bond later on the morning of 02/23/2018.

Wayne was previously barred from both Justice Park and Emancipation Park due to his attempts at removing the tarps covering both statues.