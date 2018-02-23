Richmond Man Charged in Connection to Justice Park IncidentPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Richmond Man Charged in Connection to Justice Park Incident
A Richmond man who is accused of removing the tarps covering statues in downtown Charlottesville is facing another charge.
-
Judge Considering Motions in Civil Case Against Charlottesville
A judge says he will wait before ruling on a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed against Charlottesville. City Hall is accused acting improperly by hiring Tim Heaphy to review the events of Aug. 12.
-
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.
-
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.
-
Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues Overnight
Charlottesville police are investigating who removed the shrouds from the Confederate statues overnight on Saturday, February 3. City crews put the black shrouds back up on Sunday, February 4.
-
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.
-
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.
-
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Retires
Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement Monday. His retirement is effective immediately.
-