New Turn Signals Installed Along Route 33 in Greene County

If you're driving down Route 33 in Greene County, you might notice some new signal lights.

The Virginia Department of Transportation recently installed flashing, yellow left turn signals at three different intersections. One is at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 633.

Lou Hatter with VDOT says the new signals will make taking a left turn easier and safer for drivers.

“The yellow tells me I need to be careful, there is a potentially dangerous situation here that I need to be aware of before I make my move. So that’s the reason why we are doing that, and studies that have been done after the installation of these yellow flashing arrows in other locations have shown a decrease in left turning crashes at those intersections,” Hatter said.

The other new lights are at Route 33 and Celt Road and Route 33 and Swift Run Road.