Staunton Police: 2 People Attacked by Rabid Cat

02/23/2018 Release from the Staunton Police Department:

On Wednesday, February 21 two citizens were attacked without provocation by a cat in the area of Pocahontas Ave and Betsy Bell Rd. Staunton Police Department Animal Control and the Staunton Fire Department captured the animal without further incident and turned it over to the Health Department for rabies testing.

On Friday, February 23, Animal Control was notified that this cat tested positive for rabies. Symptoms of rabies in animals include extreme agitation and aggression, muscle spasms, excessive salivation, and ultimately death.

If you have had any exposure to an animal displaying symptoms similar to these contact Animal Control at the Staunton Police Department immediately at 540.332.3842 and seek prompt medical attention.

Rabies is transferred by saliva and is fatal if not treated immediately. Wildlife can transmit rabies to unvaccinated animals and persons.

The Staunton Police Department is asking that every citizen ensure their pets are current on their rabies vaccinations. Both state law and city code require that domestic animals are vaccinated for rabies.

If you have further questions about rabies prevention or treatment please contact the Health Department at 540.332.3870. If you have questions about State or City code pertaining to wildlife and domesticated animals please contact Staunton Animal Control at 540.332.3842.