Virginia Students May Get More Time for Recess

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia public school students may get more time for recess.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that legislation to allow recess to be counted as instruction time by local school boards and the state.

School boards must currently set a certain amount of classroom time each year, and time at recess doesn't count.

The legislation is on track to passing both the House and the Senate.

