Community Airs Concerns Over Race at Albemarle County School Board Meeting

Parents are airing their concerns about racial issues at Western Albemarle High School at the school board meeting on Thursday, February 22.

People from all over central Virginia spoke out at the meeting in light of an allegedly racist poster found after a girls’ basketball game on Monday, February 19.

On Monday evening, after the game at Western Albemarle, Fluvanna County High School basketball players say they discovered a poster in the classroom they were using as a locker room. The alleged poster had a racial slur written on it, pictures of guns, and symbols associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

However, some parents in the crowd on Thursday night say this isn't the first race-related incident involving Western Albemarle.

Fluvanna players were using an English classroom as their locker room on Monday, and the school released a statement saying the class is analyzing themes of racial tension and injustice in the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird."

One woman who spoke during Thursday night’s public comment period says she’s a former teacher, and there are better ways to discuss that novel.

Parents from Orange and Louisa counties say during previous sporting events against the school, the players have used inappropriate language and racial slurs toward black members of the opposing team.

“The day we're informed we're playing Western Albemarle, we have to mentally prepare ourselves to play them - because they are known for using racist slurs and saying racist comments to us and other school districts,” says Kataria Flowers, an athlete at Orange County High School.

People in attendance Thursday shared the effects that racial discrimination can have on their children.

“The feeling of your child coming to you upset and crying because someone has said something to them inappropriate because of the color of their skin, you have no idea what that feels like,” says Sherry Flowers of Orange County.

No one from Fluvanna County High School spoke at Thursday night’s meeting.

Those who spoke say they want the team and teachers involved to be held responsible, they want the girls’ team to forfeit the game, and they want a policy on racism to be added to the handbook.

The school board members are not allowed to respond to any of the public comments. NBC29 reached out to one of the members to comment on charges, but he declined to speak on the topic.