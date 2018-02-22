5th District Candidate Andrew Sneathern Makes Stop in Charlottesville

A Democratic candidate looking to secure Tom Garrett's 5th District congressional seat made a stop in Charlottesville on Thursday, February 22.

Andrew Sneathern spoke to a crowd of more than 60 at C'ville Coffee before taking the time to answer people’s questions. Sneathern is a former prosecutor and city attorney who says he will stand up for the entire 5th District - a district he feels Garrett is not representing well.

"Other things he does - not just by his policies - but he has missed about 15 percent of the vote while he's been in office,” says Sneathern. “He lives as close to the district as most any congressperson, and yet he's missed 15 percent of the vote."

Sneathern says he will spend the coming months traveling the district, letting people know he's there to listen to their concerns.