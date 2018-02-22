5th District Candidate Andrew Sneathern Makes Stop in Charlottesville

5th District Candidate Andrew Sneathern Makes Stop in CharlottesvillePosted: Updated:
Andrew Sneathern
Andrew Sneathern is vying for the 5th District seat
5th District Candidate Andrew Sneathern Makes Stop in CharlottesvilleMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /