Panel Members Discuss Effects of Social Media on Teenagers

Families and faculty members came together at Western Albemarle High School on Thursday, February 22, to discuss the side effects of social media on students.

A panel made of up teachers, students, and members from both the Albemarle County Police Department and Region Ten's health clinic discussed the pros and cons to teens using apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

Students on the panel shared their experiences with social media - both good and bad - while Region Ten’s executive director talked about ways to handle stress and difficult situations when it comes to social networks. Darah Bonham, the principal of WAHS, also weighed in on students; relationship with social media platforms.

“How do you make it so that you realize when something’s bad? How do you approach - do you tell someone? What do you need to do from there? Also, the notion that what you put out there is your digital footprint and realizing that that will stick with you, potentially forever,” says Bonham.

Albemarle County police talked about the implications for bullying online and the school reiterated its social media policy.