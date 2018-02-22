Waynesboro Police Discover Stolen Revolver on Juvenile

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

The Waynesboro Police Department took a 17 year old city juvenile into custody today after discovering a stolen revolver and one bullet in his vehicle at Waynesboro High School.

An officer responded to assist with a medical emergency occurring with one of the passengers in the vehicle when further investigation led to the discovery of the weapon which was concealed in the glove box.

The juvenile is currently being charged with the following misdemeanors, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. There were no threats made and there does not appear to be any intention to harm anyone at Waynesboro High School, or otherwise.

The investigation continues.