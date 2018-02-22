Rumi Forum Hosts Awards Ceremony for Student Art Contest

Peace and dialogue brought people together in Albemarle County on Thursday, February 22.

Rumi Forum hosted an awards ceremony for art and video contests.

Middle and high school students created the art with the theme of "Justice or Just Us” to guide their creative pursuits. The goal of the contest was to raise awareness among students about equality, social justice, and human rights.

Susan Bro - Heather Heyer's mother - was the keynote speaker at Thursday night’s ceremony.

"I think that the fact that the kids are doing this is a bright promise for the future - it gives us a lot of hope," says Bro. "And there's way more good people in the world than there are bad, so I think we're gonna be OK in the long run."

Art professionals reviewed the works and gave out awards to the students.