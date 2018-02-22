Quantcast

Meadowcroft Farm Owners Open Inn

Edited by Emmy Freedman
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

In Augusta County, business owners known for their pickles and relishes have opened an inn.

Meadowcroft Inn is the latest venture for Bill and Judie Croft, who own Meadowcroft Farm in Swoope. Judie says they took a log cabin from Middlebrook that dates back to 1795, moved it to Swoope, reconstructed the cabin, and built an addition on to it.

The six-bedroom inn includes a bridal suite, plus a conference room and dining area. Judie designed the inn herself, and says it can be used for just about anything.

“We do dining here,” says Judie. “It's a venue for weddings. We do private meals for birthdays, anniversaries, business meetings, seminars. We have a commercial kitchen where we can cater.”

The inn is filled with antiques, but it has all the comforts of the 21st century.

  Reported by Tara Todd

