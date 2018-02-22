Cavalier Men's Lax Ready to Renew Rivalry with Princeton

The sixth-ranked UVa men's lacrosse team is off to a great start in its second season under head coach Lars Tiffany.

Virginia has a perfect 3-0 record after Tuesday night's 18-12 win at High Point.

The Cavaliers will host 18th ranked Princeton on Saturday at one o'clock.

These storied programs are playing each other for the first time since meeting in the NCAA tournament in 2012.

"The rivalry is really exciting," says Tiffany. "I many of our alums are ecstatic to have the traditional rivalry. It's not Tierney vs. Starsia, like it used to be, the big sexy there. But it's a fantastic opponent, and I think a lot of us are excited to have Princeton back on the schedule."

Senior attackman Mike D'Amario says, "Growing up, I always watched Virginia/Princeton. I always knew about it. In the 90's it was really big, so to be a part of a rivalry that is so historic is very humbling."

Senior defenseman Scott Hooper adds, "Back in the day Virginia and Princeton were still two powerhouses, and you love to see them go after each other, so it'll definitely be fun to play."

The Cavaliers and Tigers played every year during the regular season from 1993-2008.

UVa lost in the NCAA title game to Princeton in 1994 and 1996, and lost in the semifinal round in 2000.