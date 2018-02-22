ALC Copies Moves to Carlton Road

A 22-year-old family business is one of the last to leave the corner of Barracks Road and Emmet Street to make way for a new CVS.

ALC Copies has been at 1170 Emmet Street for 18 years now. The business provides prints, copies, and scanning services. Now, it's moving to Carlton Road above Beer Run. The owner says he’s excited for this next chapter for the business.

"It is an exciting new spot down there with City Walk and everything,” says Shane Thomas of ALC Copies. “This businesses are growing the Belmont area with Belmont Pizza, and pubs over there where Kathy's Produce used to be. It's just a tremendous opportunity for growth over there."

ALC Copies is already open and running at its new location. It will have its official grand opening on Monday, February 26.