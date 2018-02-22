Albemarle County Police Make Arrests in Child Pornography Investigation

02/22/2018 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Cybercrimes Unit arrested three people over the past week as part of an investigation targeting individuals who use the Internet to prey on and exploit children.

This investigation was conducted in cooperation with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

During this operation the following people were arrested:

37-year-old Darren K. Mathis of Crimora, Virginia. Mathis has been charged in Albemarle County with five felony counts of distribution of child pornography.

38-year-old Derek S. Hanger of Lyndhurst, Virginia. Hanger has been charged in Albemarle County with five felony counts of distribution of child pornography.

30-year-old Malcolm W. Dunn of Rural Retreat, Virginia. Dunn has been charged in Albemarle County with five felony counts of distribution of child pornography.

The ACPD, which is part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, would like to encourage parents to be proactive when it comes to Internet safety.

Here are four tips to help:

Talk with your child about what they enjoy doing online. Keep the computer in the family room or a high-traffic area in the home. Spend time with your child on the computer. Have them show you what sites they like to visit. Periodically, check your computer’s browser history. Pay close attention to your child’s recently and/or frequently viewed sites.

For more information regarding Internet safety tips, please visit the SOVA ICAC Task Force Website at http://www.sovaicac.org/

Anything further regarding these cases will be released at the discretion of the Albemarle County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Editor's Note: Mugshot for Malcolm W. Dunn is not currently available.