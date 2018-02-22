Judge Rules Huguely Must Disclose Trust Funds

The family of George Huguely is saying enough is enough, and that it's time to move on. However, the family of Yeardley Love is asking a judge to make him pay up for cutting the University of Virginia student's life short.

Huguely, a former UVA lacrosse player, is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted in the second-degree murder of his former girlfriend, Yeardley Love, in May 2010.

On Thursday, February 22, a judge ruled that convicted murderer George Huguely must disclose any trust funds from which he stands to benefit. Marta Murphy, Huguely’s mother, says it's time to move on from the tragedy that happened more than seven years ago. She's calling for forgiveness as lawyers for Yeardley Love's estate dig deeper into Huguely's finances.

"There's no good in just dragging this on,” says Murphy. “Nothing, sadly, will bring Yeardley back. So I just hope and pray that it will be resolved soon. It's time."

On Thursday afternoon, a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge said Huguely must disclose any trust funds in which he is named as a beneficiary. Once disclosed, those records will be sealed.

Both sides also argued about a forensic psychiatrist's statement that was included in a separate insurance lawsuit. The doctor, who was hired by the Love family, claimed Huguely was so drunk the night Love died in 2010 that her death seemed unintentional.

"George didn't intend to harm Yeardley in any way,” says Matthew Green, Huguely’s attorney. “He said all along he accepts responsibility for his actions that night. He agrees that he's liable to her in a civil context."

Now, the Huguely family seems frustrated with how long the civil process is taking. Nearly a decade later, the case is still going on and Love's family is suing Huguely for $30 million over her death.

Judge Richard Moore will rule on that motion at a hearing that’s set to take place in March. At that hearing, Love's legal team will request another delay in the trial that’s set to start July 30.