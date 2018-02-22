Albemarle County Holds Work Session on Proposed Budget

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is hosting its first work session on the proposed fiscal year 2019 budget.

The focus of Thursday afternoon's work session was the administration, judicial, public safety and public works sections of the proposed budget.

County staff explained the total proposed fiscal year 2019 budget - which totals more than $428 million - to the Board of Supervisors.

In that budget, county employees would receive a 2 percent pay increase.

It also includes funds for 30 new full and part-time county employees, including police officers and social service councilors.

"That’s allowing our department to move more toward the community policing model, which our citizens wildly support. They feel so much better knowing who their officers are who are in their district all the time," said supervisor Ann Mallek.

Mallek says she's also in favor of additional positions in the social services department because the county is still short more than 10 positions according to state standards.

The Board of Supervisors will hold its second of six scheduled work sessions Monday, February 26. The Albemarle County School Board is expected to speak on its budget request at that meeting.