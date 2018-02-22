Quantcast

UVA Engineering Lab Brings Students, Professors Together for Collaboration

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia unveiled its brand new state-of-the-art engineering lab on Thursday, February 22.

The lab will be used for research and development of smart technologies. The university says the goal of the Link Lab is to bring all engineering students and professors together in a collaborative environment that’s unlike any other throughout the country.

The focus of the lab is on smart systems like smart cities, smart health products, and autonomous vehicles. Students and professors say this kind of work requires all different types of engineering expertise.

The lab has a completely open floor plan that promotes just that type of collaboration between students and professors from all different fields.

“It’s really open so that we can talk to other people about their research, we can learn more about what they’re doing, what are the tools that they’re using and actually the professors’ offices are also here so they are really approachable,” says Esen Yel, an engineering student getting her doctorate at UVA.

The university reports this lab renovation cost more than $4 million, but professors who will be using it say their research has already brought in more than $14 million this fiscal year.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

