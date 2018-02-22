Trial Date Set for Woman Accused of Child Neglect

A trial date is now set for a woman accused of neglecting children at her home daycare in Albemarle County.

Fifty-four-year-old Kathy Yowell-Rohm is charged with felony cruelty and injuries to children and operating a daycare without a license. She'll now face a two-day trial that's set to start on Monday, May 7.

In December, police said Rohm was operating a daycare in her Turnberry Circle home after they raided it following a tip about potential child neglect. Investigators found 16 children inside the house that ranged in age from just a few months old to four years old. Police say some children were wearing diapers that clearly needed to be changed.

Legally, one adult is allowed to care for four children in a daycare business and Rohm had been running the daycare for some time.