Custom Ink Opens New Storefront in Charlottesville

A popular online custom T-shirt manufacturer is expanding to add a new store in Charlottesville.

Custom Ink is opening one of its first storefronts right here on Barracks Road. The goal of this new store is to provide another option for customers to quickly get their shirts while also providing in-person design consultations.

“To provide really awesome customer service, we need to have a space where customers can come and meet with us and talk through our product offerings and get free design help and having a storefront just felt like a really natural progression for the business,” says Bailey Adrian, Custom Ink’s director of licensing.

Custom Ink is headquartered in Northern Virginia and has facilities across the country. One of those is in Albemarle County, which employs more than 300 central Virginians.