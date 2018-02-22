Quantcast

Custom Ink Opens New Storefront in Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Custom Ink is opening a new location in Charlottesville Custom Ink is opening a new location in Charlottesville
The new location on Barracks Road The new location on Barracks Road
The new storefront will provide in-person consultations The new storefront will provide in-person consultations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A popular online custom T-shirt manufacturer is expanding to add a new store in Charlottesville.

Custom Ink is opening one of its first storefronts right here on Barracks Road. The goal of this new store is to provide another option for customers to quickly get their shirts while also providing in-person design consultations.

“To provide really awesome customer service, we need to have a space where customers can come and meet with us and talk through our product offerings and get free design help and having a storefront just felt like a really natural progression for the business,” says Bailey Adrian, Custom Ink’s director of licensing.

Custom Ink is headquartered in Northern Virginia and has facilities across the country. One of those is in Albemarle County, which employs more than 300 central Virginians.

  • Custom Ink Opens New Storefront in CharlottesvilleMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story