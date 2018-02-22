Burnley-Moran Elementary School Students Studying African-American History

Some Charlottesville students got a taste of African-American culture Thursday morning.

Burnley-Moran Elementary School (BMES) teachers say students have studied black history on a national level for the last month, but they wanted them to learn about the city too.

"We want to give kids the opportunity to see a wide variety, talk about a wide variety of experiences both historical and current," said BMES Assistant Principal April Douglas.

Thursday, students were dancing and drumming along to traditional West African music played by Charlottesville's Chihamba.

For the last month, each classroom has studied a famous African-American and those who are less-well known. The kids designed posters about some of those men and women for a gallery walk.

"I've really been in love with this woman named Rebecca McGuiness. She's actually my great great grandma and I've been studying her. She's an African-American teacher who worked at Jefferson," said 4th grader Destiny Johnson.

More than 40 African-Americans from central Virginia also came out to talk to students about their work in the community, including former NFL player Lloyd Burruss Junior.

"Kids need to know, whatever your dreams are you can make them. No matter who you are," said Burruss.

Charlottesville City Sheriff James Brown says some children are scared of police, but the career showcase gave him the chance to show them the things officers do for the community: "It’s also a good opportunity for the kids to interact with us," he said.

The sheriff added, "when they see other folks that are doing those things, it keeps their minds open as to what they can do and what they can become later."

NBC29 Meteorologist David Rogers also spoke with students at Burnley-Moran Elementary School.

Another Black History Month celebration will be held at Greenbriar Elementary School Friday, February 23.