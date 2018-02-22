City to Continue 'First Hour Free' for Visitor Parking at Market Street Garage

02/22/2018 Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - With the conclusion of the City's on-street metered parking pilot program and temporarily adjusted parking rates since September 5, 2017, the city of Charlottesville is pleased to announce that the "first hour free" visitor parking in the Market Street Garage will remain intact with a $2 per hour rate thereafter (pricing consistent with the Water Street Garage).

The $2 per hour rate is a .50 cent decrease from the parking rate implemented at Market Street Garage prior to September 5, 2017.

The city is also pleased to announce that the discount parking coupons for Downtown Mall area employees at Market Street Garage will remain at $6.50 per day. Coupons can be obtained by calling Lanier Parking at 434-284-5620.

For more information on parking downtown, please visit www.charlottesville.org/parking.