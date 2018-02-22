Albemarle County Supervisor Mallek Announces Town Hall Dates

02/22/2018 Release from Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek:

White Hall District supervisor, Ann Mallek, has announced her 22nd series of town halls.

Citizens are invited to present and discuss issues of concern and may attend any of the three meetings, as best fits their schedule. There will likely be some regional differences because of the size of the district and varying neighborhood concerns.

Information will be shared on the status of budget discussions at the time, as the board will be working on the County Executive’s proposed budget over four to six work sessions during February and March.

Updates on VDOT projects, broadband, water protection and storm water issues will be available. All of these topics are under ongoing development and none will be concluded before summer, 2018, or later.

Thursday, March 8. Field School. Crozet Avenue. 7:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the Crozet Community Association meeting

Thursday, March 15. Broadus Wood Elementary Cafeteria. 7 – 9 p.m. Buck Mountain Road. Earlysville

Saturday, March 24. White Hall Community Building. 10 a.m. – noon. Garth Road and White Hall Road. 2904 Browns Gap Turnpike, Crozet