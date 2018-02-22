VSP and Albemarle County Police Respond to Incident at I-64 Exit

02/22/2018 Release from the Virginia State Police:

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Virginia State Police Appomattox Emergency Communications Center received a #77 call from a disoriented 16-year-old female who was a passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

When the vehicle pulled off Interstate-64 at Exit 124 to stop and use the restroom, state police and Albemarle County police met the vehicle and confronted the driver. Further investigation reveals that the female had hired the driver through the Uber app.

The female had represented herself to the driver as an adult and was picked up at her residence in Chesapeake earlier Thursday morning (Feb. 22). She fell asleep along the way, woke up once the vehicle entered Albemarle County and was disoriented concerning her situation, which prompted to call police. She voluntarily agreed to seek mental health assistance, which the state police are helping facilitate.

No charges are being placed.