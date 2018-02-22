Supreme Court Justice to Speak at University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer has been scheduled to speak at the University of Virginia School of Law.

The Daily Progress reports Breyer is set March 1 to discuss his most recent book. The school's website says Breyer will talk about ways American judges can understand and consider foreign events, laws and practices.

Breyer's "The Court and the World: American Law and the New Global Realities" was published in 2015.

Breyer was an assistant special prosecutor of the Watergate Special Prosecution Force in 1973. He took his seat on the Supreme Court bench in August 1994 after being nominated by then-President Bill Clinton.

The school will livestream the event on its Facebook page. Seating is first come, first served.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

