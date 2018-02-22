IIHS Releases New Research into Tech that Prevents Backing Crashes

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is releasing new research on technology aimed at preventing parking crashes.

IIHS rated six car models with emergency braking systems designed to prevent low-speed backing crashes.

The 2017 Subaru Outback and Cadillac XT5 earned the highest rating of "superior".

The other vehicles rated include the BMW 5 Series, Infiniti QX60, JEEP Cherokee, and the Toyota Prius.

Click here [PDF] to see the report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.