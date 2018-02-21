1 Virginia Clinches Top-Seed in ACC Tournament with 65-54 Win Over Georgia Tech

The #1 Virginia men's basketball team clinched the ACC regular season championship for the third time in the last five years, as the Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech 65-54 on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa receives a double-bye in the conference postseason tournament.

The 'Hoos will play their first game in Brooklyn at noon on Thursday, March 8th.

Virginia has won the ACC regular season title eight-times in program history.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "Very thankful. This is the third one in five years, an ACC regular season championship, and that's not lost on me, or all the players I've been blessed to coach. This group, I told them, 'You're trying to do something special, and it's not going to be handed to you.' A credit to Georgia Tech, how physical they were, and how they came out, but we had to kind of earn it and outlast them."

The Cavaliers led just 31-30 at halftime, but pulled away in the 2nd half by limiting its 26th opponent to less than 50 percent shooting this season (Georgia Tech – 43.1%).

Ty Jerome scored a team-high 18 points while hitting 4-of-6 shots from three-point range in the victory against the Yellow Jackets.

Jerome says, "It's definitely a good step in the right direction for what we want to do this year. We just can't get complacent, because we have so much more to go. Hopefully, it leads to ten, eleven, twelve more games. We have so much more to do."

Senior forward Isaiah Wilkins adds, "We're playing good team ball. I think we believe in each other, and we're confident, and we'll see where we go."

Mamadi Diakite and De'Andre Hunter both had nine points off the bench for the Cavaliers.

The victory over the Yellow Jackets gives UVa at least 25 wins in a single season for the eighth time in school history, and fourth time under Bennett.

Virginia (25-2, 14-1) returns to action on Saturday at 4pm at Pittsburgh.

Team Notes

• Virginia improved to 25-2 and 14-1 ACC

• UVA is 22-3 all-time in the 13 weeks as the top-ranked team

• UVA clinched the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament and will play its first game on Thursday, March 8 at Noon ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

• UVA also clinched a share of its eighth ACC regular-season title

• UVA has won 25 or more games for the eighth time in school history and fourth time under head coach Tony Bennett who coached his 400th career game tonight

• UVA swept the season series vs. Georgia Tech and is 41-40 all-time vs. the Yellow Jackets

• UVA has won 15 or more home games in five of the last six seasons

• Virginia limited its 26th opponent to less than 50 percent shooting (Georgia Tech – 43.1%)

• UVA has held 21 opponents to 60 points or less

• UVA led 31-30 at the half and improved to 23-0 when leading at the half

Player Notes

• Ty Jerome (18 points) reached double figures for the 12th time this season

• Mamadi Diakite had nine points (4 of 4 FG) as UVA owned a 19-4 advantage in bench scoring

• Kyle Guy extended his made 3-pointer streak to 27 games, marking the third longest streak in UVA history