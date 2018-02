Dozens gathered on Wednesday, February 21, for Charlottesville Women in Tech's February meetup.

The organization works to bridge the gender gap in technology by providing a welcoming environment for women to connect and learn. Wednesday night’s meeting focused on "design thinking” and included a speech from the founder of Creative Might, a design studio based in Charlottesville.

"The women here are thinking through strategies to encourage girls and women to come out and participate not only in technology, but in the culture that this is creating," says Serena Gruia, the founder of Creative Might.

Organizers say the goal is to make Charlottesville a hub that supports both women and girls in technology-based careers.