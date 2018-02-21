Quantcast

Wednesday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 5A
   Region D
Brooke Point 39, Potomac 31
Mountain View 49, Massaponax 31
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Harrisonburg 69
William Fleming 74, Albemarle 32

Class 3A
   Region C
Brookville 46, Western Albemarle 29
Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 42

Class 1A
   Region B
Stonewall Jackson 55, Riverheads 50

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 5A
   Region D
Albemarle 59, William Fleming 38
Brooke Point 54, Stafford 44
Harrisonburg 61, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 47
North Stafford 64, Potomac 61, OT

Class 4A
   Region B
Eastern View 69, Caroline 66
Huguenot 85, Chancellor 46
Louisa 74, Midlothian 48

Class 3A
   Region C
Western Albemarle 52, Rustburg 22

Class 2A
   Region A
Goochland 62, Randolph Henry 57
Greensville County 62, Bruton 56