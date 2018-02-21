Skyline Drug Task Force Executes Narcotics Search in Waynesboro

Skyline Drug Task Force Press Release:

Waynesboro, Va. – On February 6, 2018, members of Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of North Delphine Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. 46 year old Anthony Levell Carson of Waynesboro was arrested at the scene for an outstanding capias from Waynesboro Circuit Court. As a result of evidence found at the scene, warrants were also issued for Carson for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a narcotic.

Waynesboro, Va. – On February 14, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of North Winchester Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. As a result of evidence found at the scene, warrants were obtained for possession of a Schedule II drug for 54 year old William Strickler of Waynesboro. Warrants were also obtained for 31 year old Sean Cairns, of Waynesboro, for possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

Waynesboro, Va. – On February 15, 2018, members of Skyline Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Mark Anthony Carter. Carter was arrested for three

outstanding felony warrants for grand larceny. During Carter’s arrest, cocaine and marijuana were recovered. As a result, additional warrants were obtained for

Carter for possession of marijuana (2nd offense) and simple possession of cocaine. Carter was held without bond and transferred to Middle River Regional Jail.

The Skyline Drug Task Force, headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia, is composed of narcotics investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office.