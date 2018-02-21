Dad Bands Battle to Raise Money for Charlottesville Refugee Children

It was music, food, and fun in Charlottesville on Wednesday, February 21, but it was all for a unique cause.

Battle of the Dad Bands drew quite the crowd at Fry's Spring Beach Club Wednesday night. Charlottesville Families in Action hosted the party-with-a-purpose fundraising event.

Proceeds raised will be donated to International Neighbors to support summer camp attendance for Charlottesville refugee children.

"It gives kids an opportunity to have a safe outdoor place to play, and swim lessons, and sort of structured social time with other kids from a diverse background here in Charlottesville," says Kristin Clarens of Families in Action.

Four bands played rocked out as people donated to support the cause. Charlottesville Families in Action is still looking for additional donations to cover transportation needs.