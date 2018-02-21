Culpeper Police Make Arrest Following Morning Vehicle Pursuit

Culpeper Police Department Press Release:

On February 20, 2018 at approximately 8:28 AM, Culpeper Police Department Officer K. Keat observed a vehicle in the area of S. Main Street and Chandler Street fail to yield the right of way for a pedestrian nearly striking them.

Officer Keat attempted a traffic stop on this vehicle, but the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee from Officer Keat. The vehicle fled down Chandler Street towards McDevitt Drive. The suspect vehicle then crashed into a fence in the area of Chandler Street and McDevitt Drive.

The driver of the vehicle then attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehending hiding in some bushes near the Town of Culpeper Public Works facility on Keyser Road.

The driver, James A. Penn, 58, of Ruckersville, Virginia was arrested and charged with the following charges: Felony Eluding, Felony Driving after having been declared a Habitual Offender, Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor Destruction of Property, Misdemeanor Improper Registration, Misdemeanor Possession of an open vehicle title, and numerous other traffic violations that occurred during this incident.

Mr. Penn is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail on these charges.

“We are thankful that nobody was injured during this incident and that the driver involved in this was taken into custody without any issues” states Chief Chris Jenkins.