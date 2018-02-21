'Sister Act' to be Performed at Wayne Theatre

"Sister Act" will be performed the next two weekends

Producers at a community theater in Waynesboro say their theater will be the first to show a certain Broadway hit in Virginia.

“Sister Act” will premiere at the Wayne Theatre. It’s based on the 1992 musical comedy film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Director Hank Fitzgerald says it promises to be a fun time for all ages.

"It's about a woman running from fear and finding love in the most unlikely of places, which is a church full of nuns,” says Fitzgerald.

“Sister Act” is playing at the Wayne for the next two weekends beginning on Thursday, February 22.

