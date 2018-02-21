Quantcast

'Sister Act' to be Performed at Wayne Theatre

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
"Sister Act" will be performed the next two weekends "Sister Act" will be performed the next two weekends
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Producers at a community theater in Waynesboro say their theater will be the first to show a certain Broadway hit in Virginia.

“Sister Act” will premiere at the Wayne Theatre. It’s based on the 1992 musical comedy film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Director Hank Fitzgerald says it promises to be a fun time for all ages.

"It's about a woman running from fear and finding love in the most unlikely of places, which is a church full of nuns,” says Fitzgerald.

“Sister Act” is playing at the Wayne for the next two weekends beginning on Thursday, February 22.

Read more about the performance here.

  • 'Sister Act' to be Performed at Wayne TheatreMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story