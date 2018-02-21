Quantcast

Staunton Exhibit Highlights Stories from World War I for Centennial

Edited by Emmy Freedman
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is launching a new exhibit commemorating the World War I centennial.

The exhibit is called “Soldiers' Stories: World War I Through American Eyes.” It explores the Great War through the letters, diaries, photos, and other artifacts that belonged to a nurse, a United States Army truck driver, a frontline sergeant, and a hospital administrator who were all in France and Belgium during the war.

All four people have descendants in the Staunton area.

"World War I is an incredibly important event,” says Andrew Phillips, the museum curator. “It's important to talk about and to commemorate it on its centennial of it ending. And we wanted for this war that has no longer any living veterans to try to bring that human aspect back to it."

The exhibit will be on display from March 1 through February 1, 2019.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

