Piedmont Family YMCA Looks to City, County for Financial Aid

The program serves 107 children in the city and county

The child care program is the only option for many families

Piedmont Family YMCA is in a financial crunch, and now it’s asking Charlottesville and Albemarle County to help fund its child care program.

If it can’t get the money it needs, the program will close and low-income families may be out of luck.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors denied the YMCA's $30,000 request during its meeting on Tuesday, February 20.

The YMCA is hoping Charlottesville City Councilors will be able to help provide $40,000. The program received a grant to help with funding from 2012 through 2017, but, now, the YMCA needs to find a way to fill a $118,000 gap.

"Seventy-five percent of them receive a subsidy assistance to attend,” says Jessica Maslaney of the Piedmont Family YMCA. “There is a tremendous need, and we serve an at-risk population so the need is really for us to be able to continue to offer subsidized child care."

Charlottesville's Agency Budget Review Team gave the YMCA the highest possible rating and says, "the applicant makes a strong case for need and indicates good outreach."

The child care program is not included in Albemarle County's fiscal year 2019 funding.