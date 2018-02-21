Daughter of Billy Graham Remembers her Father from Waynesboro Home

Evangelist pastor Billy Graham is being remembered around the world on Wednesday, February 21, by followers, presidents, and family members - including a daughter who lives nearby in the Shenandoah Valley.

Ruth Graham is sharing memories of her father following his death on Wednesday. She’s the middle of Reverend Billy Graham’s five children and is now settled in Waynesboro, where her grandparents grew up.

In Waynesboro, she leads her own ministry and focuses on helping the church faithful deal with issues including addiction, abuse, and depression.

Graham is remembering her father as a loving, kind, gracious, and humble man. She learned of his passing around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Graham says the 99-year-old reverend, evangelical crusader, and counselor to presidents took a final deep breath and passed away peacefully at his home in North Carolina. She says his health declined over the past year or two as he lived with Parkinson's disease.

Graham is relying on her faith to get her through her loss, calling this a glorious day for her father and family.

“It's like a warrior coming back, battle-scarred, war-weary, but he's meeting his commander for the first time and his commander gives him a big hug and says ‘well done,’” says Graham. “I think that's what Daddy was looking for. That's what Daddy wanted. Daddy was so faithful in what he did, but he wanted to be in the presence of Jesus and so he is. So, it's a glorious day actually.”

Graham is looking back on her favorite memories of walks through the North Carolina woods with her father and the silly games he would play.

The reverend Graham's wife, Ruth, passed away in 2007.

His daughter says she is grateful for the outpouring of support with condolences from people impacted by her father's preaching and presidents of both political parties.