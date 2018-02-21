Charlottesville Groups Band Together to Help Cancer Patient

A 7-year-old girl with terminal cancer will receive some special gifts, thanks to two Charlottesville groups.

Atlantic Research Group found an online story about a little girl named Sawyer and her rare disease. They teamed up with Mason's Toybox to give back to her and her family, by completing a wish list of items Sawyer has always wanted.

They've compiled almost everything on her list, minus one thing: a bed.

"We fulfilled most of the list, so we're thrilled, but there's been sort of a like a late edition. Thanks to Kelly and Mason's Toybox who suggested a bed for sawyer. When she's not feeling very well her mom could then lie down with her,” said Casey Lofrese, marketing manager for Atlantic Research Group.

The groups are hoping to raise enough donations to get a bigger bed by February 28, when they present the gifts to her family.